It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Duane H. Berry, 71, of Center Ossipee, N.H. He passed on February 15, 2023, at Frisbe Memorial Hospital, he was surrounded by his loving family.
Duane was born Jan. 16, 1952, in Wolfeboro, N.H. He was born to Ernest and Phyllis Berry (Merrow).
Duane lived most of his life as a Center Ossipee resident. He worked at some of the local businesses, local saw mills and concrete businesses. Duane enjoyed spending time at local race tracks, rather it be car racing, snowmobile racing or dirt bike racing. When he wasn’t at a race track, you could find him at family members' houses and visiting around town.
Duane is survived by his two sons, Duane Berry. and wife Pammy, and Dean Berry, both of Center Ossipee, N.H. He also leaves behind his grandson, Shawn Berry and wife Kayla, and his great-granddaughters, Emma Berry and Audrey Berry.
He also leaves behind siblings: Ernest Busky Berry (Nancy); Martha Eldridge and husband Denny; Barbara Perry and husband Allen; Joan Eldridge and husband Gordon; Jackie Drew and husband Ricky; and Trish Keyser and husband Butch. Duane also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Duane was predeceased by his parents Ernest Berry and Phyllis Berry (Merrow) and many siblings, Joyce Eldridge, David Berry, Gordon Berry, Dwight Berry, John Berry.
Among Duane’s final wishes, there will be no services held. We will host a celebration of life, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local hospice in honor of Duane.
