Douglas Theodore Nichols of Fort Myers, Fla./Provincetown, Cape Cod, Mass., passed away at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers on April 21, 2023, after an intensely quick battle with cancer.
He was born March 29, 1953, in Rockville Center, N.Y., to Theodore and Barbara (Wagner) Nichols.
Everyone who knew Doug appreciated his living life to the fullest, and his love for family, who meant everything to him.
As a young boy, he spent countless family vacations at Somerset Lake, Hancock, N.Y., and Silver Bay on Lake George, N.Y., creating years of great memories.
After moving from Bellmore, N.Y., to Conway, N.H., in 1967, Doug became involved in many school and sports activities, graduating from Kennett High School in 1971. As senior class president, he took on the responsibility of initiating class reunions.
He decided the college of hard knocks was a more suitable path, despite having college acceptances, and became a painter and sheet rocker with Buddy Carrier. The three trips cross country, in a decade, were both memorable and useful as tabloid material. He also pitched in the adult league, for the Slick’s Softball team for many seasons, with a gang of colorful characters.
He began working as a printer for the Reporter Press and Walker Pond Press, before starting his own drywall, paint and wallpaper business. His hard work ethic brought him decades of business in both the Conway area and on Cape Cod.
Doug was extremely dedicated to his two sons, Kevin and Kirby, whom he took on early age camping and fishing trips, plus coaching them in Little League, wrestling, basketball and track, among others.
He was instrumental in teaching his sons the nuances and etiquette of golf.
In recent times, Doug was proud of his two golf club championships in the same year, one in Massachusetts and the other in Florida. Plus, he was both lucky and skilled to achieve two holes-in-one over his long golfing career. The Lions Club Golf tournament at Chequessett Country Club was one Doug chaired and organized for many years as an active Lions Club member.
He loved living in paradise, at the Seven Lakes retirement community, in Fort Myers, where he made many dear friends playing golf and bocce ball.
Doug was predeceased by both parents and leaves behind his wife, Julie; sons Kevin and Kirby; stepson Kelley Jon; siblings, Steve (Sandee), Deb (Marc), Jeff (Beth), mother-in-law Joy (Sue); brothers-in-law, Tim (Ana), Shawn (Laura) and Johnny; many nieces, nephews and cousins; ex-wife, Karen; many friends and golf buddies.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Harbor Hotel at 698 Commercial St. in Provincetown, Mass. Doug would have preferred casual attire in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Provincetown Lions Club in memory of Doug’s commitment to this organization.
