Dorothy Louise (Horsman) (Williams) Hesketh, age 100 years, 6 months, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, at Nemasket Health Care Center in Middleboro, Mass.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late Paul R. Horsman and Martha J. (Meier) Horsman and the wife of Harold H. (Buzzie) Williams who predeceased her in 1982. Her daughter Louise Ann Carberry predeceased her in 2020.
She also was predeceased by her former husband, George Clifford Hesketh in 2010.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Paul R. Horsman Jr. and his wife, Lois; her daughter Martha Dupuis and her husband, Gary Williams; John Williams; Nathaniel Williams and his wife, Cheryl.
Dorothy is also survived by her son-in-law David Carberry; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a very large extended family.
A celebration of life is being planned to be held at the Freetown Congregational Christian Church at 4 Washburn Road in East Freetown, Mass., on 11 a.m. on July 31.
Go to oneillfuneral.com for additional information and memories of Dorothy’s amazing life.
