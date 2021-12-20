Dorothy B. (Johnson) Millen, 94, of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.
She was the wife of Robert P. Millen, who died in 1994.
Dot was born in Everett, Mass., on May 28, 1927, the daughter of Harold E. and Mabel I. (Keithlin) Johnson.
She was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1945, where she met and eventually married her high school sweatheart, Bob, in 1949. Together, they raised their family in Lynnfield, Mass.
Dot was the devoted mother of four boys, Wayne R. (spouse Karen P. Johnson) of West Paris, Maine; Gary D. formerly of Freedom, NH who died in 2006 (former spouse Ann Quinton); Steven J. of Tiverton, R.I.; and Paul E. of Tiverton.
When not busy at home and taking care of her family, Dot worked for the Lynnfield Assessors and School Recreation Departments. Her favorite job was driving kindergarten children to and from school. She took great pride in her lovely homes and the plants and flowers surrounding them.
Dot and Bob loved the many dogs that shared their laps. After her four boys graduated from Lynnfield High School, Dot and Bob moved to Wolfeboro, N.H., where they met new friends and enjoyed the Lakes Region. They especially loved summers at their cottage on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, N.H., where family and friends gathered.
Dot deeply loved her two grandchildren, Meredith Millen-Wroblewski (spouse Colin Wroblewski) of Intervale, N.H.; and Jesse Millen-Johnson of Westbrook, Maine.
In recent years, seeing her two great-grandchildren, Hazel, and Teddy Wroblewski, always made her happy. Dot’s loving and devoted friend and home caregiver, Ilene Simonds, made a positive difference in her later life.
Dot was predeceased by her siblings, Harriett Morris, Florence Johnson and Kenneth Johnson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Community for their wonderful care over the past six years, and Rick Gagne of the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home for his assistance over many years.
Dot’s final resting place will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Wolfeboro. A private service will be held at a later date.
