Donna T. Merrow, 77, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Donna was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Wolfeboro, N.H., the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Bodge) Templeton.
She was a 1961 graduate of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro and in the same year she married her lifelong friend Daniel S. Merrow. Donna and Dan just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Donna helped manage Ruth’s Restaurant in West Ossipee, N.H. She was also a den mother for the Cub Scouts and taught kindergarten. She crocheted thousands of handmade items that she sold at many craft fairs and various shops.
She was an avid Red Sox fan and a collector of baseball cards, coins and dolls. Donna loved to travel and took countless trips to Florida and York Beach, Maine. She loved Christmas and Thanksgiving, a time when the whole family would be together.
Donna is survived by her husband Daniel S. Merrow; her sister Joyce Bickford; her children, Mitchell Merrow and his wife, Sue; Michelle Merrow and Ken Straus; and Michael Merrow. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Tanya Spaulding and her husband, Dean; two great-grandchildren, her pride and joy, John Michael and Dakota.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.