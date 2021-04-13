Donna Mae Perry, 78, of Conway, N.H., passed away on April 3, 2021.
Born in Fryeburg, Maine, the daughter of Jesse Henry Emery and Dorothy Mae (Gannon) Emery. Donna was a lifelong resident of the Mount Washington Valley. She devoted her life to her family as a house wife and was a member of Ralph Shirley American Legion Post No. 46 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard A. Perry; her three daughters, Annette Nine of Conway; Wanita Gadomski of Conway; and Beth Howard of Conway; and her two sons, Carl Drew of Stow, Maine; and Troy Drew Sr. of Stow Maine; as well as 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and a sister, Virginia Miller of Henderson, N.C.
A graveside service will be held May 1 at 11 a.m. in the Conway Village Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.