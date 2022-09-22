Donald Lincoln Colcord, 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home in Madison, N.H.
He was born April 15, 1928, in Atkinson, N.H., the son of the late John Harold and Thirzie Emma (Harmon) Colcord.
Donald spent his early years in Atkinson, frequently visiting Madison, his mother’s hometown. He attended Atkinson Academy and studied farming at the University of New Hampshire.
He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served in World War II and the Korean War. He settled in Madison after his service, and married Shirley Parker of Silver Lake on Sept. 27, 1953. They were married for 69 years.
Upon settling in Madison, Donald worked as a plumber for Harold Gilman, from whom he bought the business in 1965. He retired in 1990 and his son John continues the business in his stead.
Donald served the town of Madison as a firefighter and deputy fire warden for over 50 years. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, snowshoeing, and watching wildlife, both in the forest and his own backyard.
He also loved reading, and playing his favorite card game, Hand and Foot, with his family and anyone else who dared take him on. But most of all he cherished spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Donald is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Parker Colcord; his son John and wife, Debbie; his daughter Debra Porter; his son Donald Lincoln Jr.; five grandchildren, Lauren, Paige, Nathan, Jeremy and Brittany.
He was predeceased by his daughter Rebecca Tanner; sister Lucille Colcord; brother Ross Colcord; brother Robert Colcord; and sister Shirley Illsley.
Per Donald’s request, in lieu of a funeral, there will be a gathering in celebration of his life on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. Please join the Colcords at their home on Pound Road in Madison.
The Colcords would like to offer sincere thanks to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County for their caring assistance to Donald, Shirley, and the whole family.
