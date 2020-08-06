Donald A. Jackson, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, Fla., on June 25, 2020.
He was born in Lawrence, Mass. He served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. He married Phyllis Kozaczka. They settled and raised their family in South Glastonbury, Conn. Don worked for Pratt and Whitney (United Technology) for 25 years.
In 1981, Don and Phyllis moved to Bar Harbor, Maine, where they renovated and became innkeepers to two lovely inns: The Tides and Clefstone Manor.
In 1989, Donald and Phyllis retired in Jackson, N.H. They purchased the historical Wentworth Caste and restored it to the beautiful Victorian home it is today. Phyllis passed in 1993.
In 1996, Donald married Carol Gibney. They enjoyed living in the caste where they entertained friends at many holiday parties. Don and Carol also opened the castle to townspeople by hosting home concerts to benefit Mountain Top Music School.
Don leaves behind his wife Carol; stepchildren, Kenneth Gibney, Janet Deschene, Gary Gibey and Tracy McLaughlin; daughter Susan Pooler and husband, Fred; son Barry Jackson and his wife, Susan Fox-Jackson; three grandchildren, Blair Pooler-Yuen, Wyatt Pooler and Ben Jackson; two great-granddaughters, Io and Ezra; a sister Dorothy Schulz; and sister-in-law Carol Jackson.
Don was predeceased by his brother Milton in 2017.
A memorial service will be held at Jackson Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested.
In case of rain, the service will be held in the Jackson Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.