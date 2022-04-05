Diane L. Jones, 71, of North Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on April 2, 2022, at her home.
Diane was born in North Conway, N.H., on Jan. 16, 1951, the daughter of Carl and Barbara (Mackay) Warren.
She attended local schools and graduated from the Fryeburg Academy in the Class of 1969. On June 21, 1969, she married the love of her life, Edward Jones, at the First Congregational Church in Fryeburg.
Diane was a well-known historian who served as President of the Fryeburg Historical Society and Executive Director for many years. Her genealogical research work was known across the country and resulted in many genealogical records of local families being preserved and available for research.
Diane was also the assistant museum curator at Fryeburg Fair from 1993-2019 and participated in multiple town committees. She was elected to the Fryeburg board of selectmen in 1998 and served until 2001.
Diane was also instrumental in leading the restoration of the Universalist Chapel in North Fryeburg and was the chairperson of the Fryeburg Cemetery Committee, resulting in the cataloging and preservation of cemeteries in Fryeburg.
A prolific author, Diane published two books on Fryeburg “History and Memories of North Fryeburg, Maine & Fryeburg Harbor” and “Fryeburg, Maine: A Beautiful New England Village.” Her contribution to the preservation of local history is a gift that the townspeople in Fryeburg will enjoy for many years to come.
Diane was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Edward Jones. She is survived by her son Michael Jones and daughter-in-law, Zeynep, of Manchester, N.H.; and son Erlon Jones of Chatham, N.H.; three grandchildren, Hunter, Catherine and Parker Jones all of Manchester; her brother Alan Warren of Windham, Maine; and niece Amanda Sawtelle and her husband, Russell, and daughter Lexi of Biddeford, Maine; her aunt Arlene Coombs of Fryeburg; many cousins; and Edward’s nieces Bonnie Hill of Boston and Barbara Hill of Fryeburg.
There will be a celebration of life at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at the new Expo Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Diane’s name may be sent to the Saco Valley Fire Association, 148 North Fryeburg Road, Fryeburg, ME, 04037.
Arrangements are under the care of the Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
