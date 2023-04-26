Diane Holloway McClave (Dee), 92, of Exeter, N.H., passed away on April 23, 2023.
She was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Evans and Warren White. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 17, 1930.
After graduating from National Cathedral School in 1948, she completed two years towards her Baccalaureate degree and then traveled to France to live for a year.
Dee’s professional career began as a copy writer for Marshall Fields in Chicago. She married Don McClave in 1954 and moved to Greenwich, Conn., where they started a family.
Dee was an active member of Junior League and a volunteer at Greenwich Hospital. They left Greenwich in 1963 to settle in the village of Jackson, N.H., where Don started his construction company, Jackson Associates.
While supporting the growing construction business, and raising three daughters, Dee continued her writing career providing freelance copy for an advertising firm in Boston.
She was a Friend of Memorial Hospital, involved with the Volvo Tennis tournament and worked for the Reporter Press in North Conway. In 2008, Dee completed her bachelor of arts degree at Granite State College.
Community service was important to Dee who found it a privilege to serve as a Jackson Selectman for 15 years. She also volunteered for the Jackson Planning Board, Jackson Historical Society and she opened her home where she provided safe haven for families who were victims of domestic violence.
In 2010, Dee moved to Riverwoods at Exeter and continued her commitment to community service. She was on the Riverwoods/Exeter Outreach, library, and Gala Committees and was an active member of Christ Church in Exeter, N.H.
Dee was an avid writer, lover of books, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth McClave of Niwot, Colo.; Kerry Faughnan of Stamford, Conn.; and Margaret Howes of Prides Crossing, Mass.
Dee’s celebration of life will be on Aug. 26 in Mount Washington Valley.
