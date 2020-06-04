Diana Rae Sorrell, age 76, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on May 28, 2020, of a long-term illness.
At the time of her death she was surrounded by family and close friends.
Diana was born May 22, 1944, in Conway, N.H.
She was the daughter of Urban and Leona Heath. Diana was the youngest of four siblings.
Diana is survived by her husband Wesley Sorrell of Berlin, N.H.; and her children Lydia Farrar of Mich., Leona Germain and her husband Randy of New Mexico, Vicky DeRoche of New Hampshire, Raymond Heath and his wife Melissa of New Hampshire, Diana Vazquez and her fiance Mario Lopez of Calif., Wes Sorrell Jr. and his wife Stacy of New Hampshire, Nick Sorrell and his wife Krystal of New Hampshire, Christian Heath of New Hampshire and Megan Heath of New Hampshire. Diana is also survived by her sister Helen Heath of New Hampshire. Diana also leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Diana was predeceased by her son Stevin LaLiberty, and her sisters June Goyette and Larraine Scheuchzer.
Diana could easily light up a room. She was cheerful, outgoing and loving. She was a mother hen to many but took a particular interest in the upbringing of Kathrina Gold of Georgia, Marie Snedeker of New Hampshire and Orianna Clark of Maine.
There are no public calling hours. A private interment will be at the discretion of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.