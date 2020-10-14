Devin Marie Eldridge, 40, of Moultonborough, N.H., died suddenly Oct. 10, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, N.H., after complications from a stroke.
Born in Laconia, N.H., on June 7, 1980, she was the daughter of the late Langdon John Eldridge and Alecia M. (Diagneau) Ager.
Devin grew up in the Ossipee and Moultonborough area. She attended Kingswood Regional High School and was a graduate of Altoona High School in Altoona, Pa. She has been a resident of Center Ossipee, Meredith and then the Moultonborough, N.H., area for past 20 years.
Devin is survived by her son Bryson P. Eldridge of Moultonborough; her significant other of many years, William C. Pelon of Moultonborough; her mother Alecia M. Ager of Moultonborough; her brother Ernest C. Eldridge of North Conway; her sisters, Brittany Eldridge of Ossipee, N.H.; and Rebecca Lupuin of Wolfeboro, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
Devin loved all her friends, but her most profound loves and loses were those of her Dad, Aunt Betty Ann (Eldridge) Harbison and of her best friend; Sherry Hebert (November 1994). The loss of Sherry was something that brought her friends together and it was important that she and her friends remembered her and reminisced frequently.
She was thankful for her lifelong friends, Vickie Weeman and Tristan Bradley MacLaine (Zeb) and she continued a regular and deep friendship with them always as well as her other good friends, until she passed. Devin was the most loyal and loving person, and all her friends knew how she felt because she showed them every time she saw them.
To send donations or flowers to the family of Devin Marie Eldridge, please go to tinyurl.com/y5fvwcho or to the GoFundMe page at gf.me/u/y4nff6
A graveside service will be held in the Shannon Cemetery, Moultonborough, on Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.
At the family's request, please follow all CDC guidelines and wear a mask.
