David Thibodeau passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2021, following his second battle with esophageal cancer.
He was born Aug. 5, 1952, in Somerville, Mass., to Ivane and Joseph Thibodeau. He was the oldest of three. He spent his younger years coming to New Hampshire and camping at Camp Gitchee Gumee with his family and later building his family home on Ossipee Lake where he raised his two children Todd Thibodeau and Lindsay Pettengill.
David never lacked adventure. In his younger years, you could find him hang gliding or skiing Mount Whittier, barefooting on Ossipee Lake or ripping through the mountains on his motorcycle. Passions that he passed on to his children from an early age. He was an active coach both on and off the field.
Much of his travel came from the family following his son’s ski races all over the world. His kids were his world and he worked tirelessly to provide them every opportunity possible. He showed what it meant to work hard through his daily example. He took pride in being to his grandson Pete. He enjoyed taking him to the dirt bike track, deep sea fishing or just working around the house, he just had a way of making things fun.
This past year, he called Maine home with his partner and best friend, Elena Malin, along with their two dogs who never left his side. His motto was “Never give in, never ever give up,” and he lived up to it.
The doctors were in awe of his positivity and he was always the one making them laugh. Dad/Grumpy will forever be the guardian angel by our side. Never ahead, or behind, always beside.
A motorcycle ride and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — Head and Neck Oncology, in memory of David Thibodeau, to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284, or via dana-farber.org/gift.
