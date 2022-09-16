David Nelson Nystedt, 91, passed away peacefully at Langdon Place of Dover, N.H., on Sept. 6, 2022, after a period of failing health.
Born on Nov. 27, 1930, in Newport, N.H., he was the son of the late Rev. Paul A. Nystedt and Rosalind (Ott) Nystedt.
David was a 1947 graduate of Meredith, N.H., High School. He went on to further his education in music/music education at Providence Bible Institute, the University of New Hampshire and Eastern Nazarene College.
David and his wife of 62 years, Shirley (Ash) Nystedt, raised five sons together while he continued his music studies and worked in the field of music. Over the years, David was employed as an organist, pianist, choir director, handbell choir director and Christian education director at various churches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
He was a public school music teacher in the Worcester, Mass., school district for over 20 years. David was the conductor of the Mendelssohn Singers, Worcester chapter, for 10 years.
After retirement, David and Shirley moved to Tamworth N.H., on the property his parents had owned, where he resided until 2021. He enjoyed playing organ and piano in several churches in the area, as well as participating in various community musical groups, playing clarinet.
He was a member and Elder Emeritus of the Tamworth Congregational Church, an honor bestowed upon him for his many years of service.
David’s greatest joy was sharing his gift of music with others. He loved playing the old gospel hymns, doing so even the day before he went to his heavenly home.
David was predeceased by his parents; his wife Shirley; his second wife Florence Shealy; a grandson Joshua Adam; his eldest son Alan Mark Nystedt; and his two sisters, Joyce Irish and Nellie Teasdale.
He is survived by siblings, Martha Kelsey, Walter Nystedt, Caroline Nystedt and Karen Barbieri.
He is survived by four sons, David C. (Joyce) of Dover N.H.; Peter (Cheri) of Worcester, Mass.; John (Dawn) of Westmont, N.J.; and Paul (Annemarie) of Worcester. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tamworth Community Nurses Association (P.O. Box 352 Tamworth, NH 03886) or to the Tamworth Congregational Church (P.O. Box 381 Tamworth NH 03886).
The family would like to thank the staff at Langdon Place of Dover for their excellent care of David these past several months as well as the Tamworth Community Nurses over the last few years.
A celebration of David’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. on the family property at 66 Chinook Trail in Tamworth with the Rev. David Lindsay officiating. Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
