On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, David K. Wims, 67, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Ossipee, N.H.

David K. Wims

Born on May 19, 1955 in Pawtucket, R.I., to the late Francis J. Wims and Anita E. (Kelly), David grew up in Pawtucket, where he attended Catholic school at St. Teresa’s School and graduated from Tolman High School in 1973.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.