On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, David K. Wims, 67, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Ossipee, N.H.
Born on May 19, 1955 in Pawtucket, R.I., to the late Francis J. Wims and Anita E. (Kelly), David grew up in Pawtucket, where he attended Catholic school at St. Teresa’s School and graduated from Tolman High School in 1973.
After graduating high school, David went to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., and received a master’s degree in history. He went on to become a history teacher, and spent over 30 years teaching throughout the Farmington School District; from the Main Street School, Henry Wilson Memorial School, until finally reaching the Farmington High School before retiring in 2015. He was also one of the FHS baseball coaches for over ten years, where he proudly brought the Farmington Tigers baseball team to their First Class M championship in 1991.
On Oct. 3, 1992, he married his wife Jeannette M. (Cain), and they have four children: Kelly E. Wims of Ossipee, N.H., James P. Wims II (his fiance Kassi Gerard and son Mason J. Wims) of Wakefield, N.H., Francis J. Wims II of Concord, N.H., and Edward M. Wims of Winooski, Vt.
David is predeceased by his father Francis J. Wims and his mother Anita E. Wims (Kelly).
David is survived by his wife Jeannette; their four children; and one grandson; his brother Peter Wims, his wife, Deb (Sisson), and their sons, Matthew and Mickey Wims of Indianapolis, Ind.; and his sister Melissa Risk and her husband, Barry Risk, of Pawtucket, R.I. David also leaves many friends, relatives, and former students.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lord’s Funeral Home in Ossipee, N.H. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church at 11 am on Monday, Jan. 30, in Ossipee and a reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cornerstone VNA in Rochester, N.H.
