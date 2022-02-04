David Joseph Surette’s signature crinkly-eyed smile was unmistakable. His warmth, curiosity and humor shone brightly all his life and throughout his six-year journey with cancer.
David passed away at home on Dec. 18, 2021, in his favorite spot by his favorite view of the maple trees. His beloved wife of 34 years, Susie Burke, and their daughters Isa, 28, and Julianna, 25, were by his side.
David was born on Oct. 9, 1963, the eldest of five children born to Patricia (nee Downing) and Dick Surette in a lively, loving home in North Conway, N.H.
David spent his childhood skiing, playing baseball and exploring the woods and mountains of the Mount Washington Valley with his siblings, which set the stage for his lifelong love of nature.
As a teenager, David started playing guitar, forming rock bands with childhood friends and playing in the band for musicals at Kennett High School. He attended the University of New Hampshire where he studied English and French and spent his junior year in Dijon, France.
David treasured his memories of biking through the French countryside and skiing in the Alps.
He remained fluent in French the rest of his life and passed his love of the language on to his daughters. Family trips to Quebec were cherished opportunities to practice French and connect with his Acadian heritage.
It was also in college that David began to devote himself to music. While living with dear friends and fellow musicians in the Newmarket apartment they dubbed the “College of Musical Knowledge,” David picked up the mandolin and dove into the Seacoast New Hampshire folk scene.
David met Susie at Portsmouth’s Press Room in 1986. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they began a journey as devoted partners in music and in life. Over nearly 35 years, they recorded numerous CDs and played thousands of shows at festivals and venues, with their young children at first in tow and later onstage with them.
David was well known for his interpretations of traditional Celtic music on guitar and mandolin, but his musical skills and interests were vast, including folk, bluegrass, old-time, country blues, Indian ragas, and classic rock, all of which inspired his many original compositions.
David’s passion for traditional music yielded opportunities to perform and teach in England, Italy and Brittany, the Celtic region of France. He released several solo albums, appeared on countless releases by other musicians, and created four influential tune books, including his latest French and Italian tunes for mandolin and fiddle.
Tributes to David share appreciation for his world-class musicianship, his kindness and humility, and his continued influence on legions of musicians. A sought-after accompanist and collaborator, David’s playing always served to elevate his fellow musicians and the music itself, whether the song called for delicate textures or blazing solos.
To play with David was to know that he had your back. A colleague and former student wrote, “You have music inside you that you share with other people, and you listen to and internalize the music in others. You inspire me to think of both music and life this way.”
A beloved teacher, David brought the same degree of care to each of his students, whether on their way to a music career of their own or learning their first chords. David and Susie taught at their shared studio and at many music camps in the United States and beyond.
David also taught for 30 years at New Hampshire's Concord Community Music School, where he was integral to the development of the Folk Department and produced the March Mandolin festival for 19 years, helping to build a community that he deeply cherished. When lauded at the end of each Mandolin Festival concert, he responded with a gentle bow, hands clasped together in humility and gratitude.
A lover of language and humor, David was known for clever puns and groan-worthy dad jokes.
He made a point of remembering people’s names and delighted in coming up with witty nicknames for family friends. An avid reader, David would often reread his favorite books, in particular the Tolkien trilogy, or devour a new music biography or fantasy novel.
His wardrobe included many graphic tees and hats, gathered from music festivals, camps or the occasional beer brand. David had an eagle eye; he was always the first to spot a fox dashing by at the side of the road or a hawk soaring above. This also meant he was the family member who found lost gloves and car keys. He found spirituality and peace in quiet moments outdoors and in the cycle of the seasons.
With all his accomplishments, David was most proud of his family. His greatest joy was time spent with Susie and the girls, talking about life, sharing meals, making music as a family band and taking lakeside vacations full of board games and raucous laughter.
David was inspired by his children and treasured every opportunity to support them. He was a devoted dad and husband, beaming that crinkly-eyed grin that conveyed so much love.
Throughout his illness, David embodied one of his favorite phrases: “Focus on what you can do, not what you can’t.” He approached his diagnosis with grace and optimism.
David received outstanding care at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, where he played guitar for fellow patients during chemo and greeted nurses with a smile. He formed a strong relationship with his care team, particularly Dr. Henry Sonneborn, who became a friend.
David left the world a better place, and now this world has lost some of its sparkle. In addition to his “three girls” — Susie, Isa and Julianna — David leaves behind beloved family: four siblings, sister Kathleen Surette and brothers Peter, Jim, Steve and their spouses Sharon, Sarah, and Lisa; his siblings-in-law, Eddy, Terry, Chris Burke, and spouses, Kathleen, Nick, and Gail; nieces and nephews, Liam, Sean, Conor, Gina, Erin, Sydney, Liv, Oliver, and Arthur; and countless musical peers, students, and friends who miss him deeply.
Services will be held later in 2022 due to COVID, and more details will be forthcoming. Donations to honor David can be made to Concord Community Music School and the Seacoast Cancer Center at WDH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.