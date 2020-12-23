Daniel Stimson, 75, formerly of Conway, N.H., and most recently of North Andover, Mass., died on Dec. 17, 2020, at the Prescott House Nursing Home from COVID after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Dan was born on May 13, 1945, in Laconia, N.H., to Gordon and Norma, (Nichols), Stimson.
He was a lifelong resident of Conway and graduated from Kennett High School in 1963.
Dan lived on West Main Street at the family home and worked as a mechanic in the former Stimson’s Garage for many years until Parkinson’s disease forced his retirement. In his younger years Dan enjoyed bowling and bowled in several leagues in the area. He was also an avid golfer and looked forward to playing golf with his brother when his brother was in town.
Music was a big part of Dan’s life. An accomplished musician, he played trombone in several town bands and was an early member of the Mount Washington Valley Band. For years he played in dance bands with local musicians throughout the valley.
Dan was determined that his disease was not going to define him and after he retired, he took swimming lessons, continued to golf and bowl, and embarked on a rigorous fitness routine in an effort to keep his body as strong as possible.
In 2004, Dan moved to Ashland Farm, an assisted living community in North Andover, Mass., to be closer to family.
As his health continued to decline, he moved to Prescott House Nursing Home, in North Andover in 2015 where he was lovingly cared for.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Norma Stimson.
He is survived by his brother Dennis Stimson and his wife, Linda, of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; his sister Diana O’Toole and her husband, Kenneth, of Tewksbury, Mass.; two nieces, Katherine Stimson of Dallas, Texas; and Nancy O’Toole Meservier of Lewiston, Maine; a nephew James O’Toole and his wife, Rebecca; and their daughter Grace of Amesbury, Mass.
At this time final arrangements have not been finalized due to the dangers of COVID.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
