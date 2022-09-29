Daniel Carl Liakos, 62, Newfield, Maine, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, near his home.
Daniel was born in Lynn, Mass., the son of the late James and Nancy (neé Kant) Liakos. Daniel grew up in Peabody, Mass., where he graduated from the vocational program of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
Friends and family will remember Daniel for his creativity, intelligence, wit, and reverence for nature and animals. He was passionate about restoring life to things that were considered antiquated, such as antique cars, furniture, and his home.
Daniel was a naturally gifted artist, often painting the beautiful landscapes of New England. He was a master of carpentry, masonry, landscaping and building things from scratch. He also worked as a dental technician for many years. Daniel’s favorite place to spend time was in the woods near his property, where he found peace and tranquility in his spirituality.
Daniel was predeceased by his beloved sister Robin Linnea Liakos of Wolfeboro, N.H., on Sept. 7, 2018.
He will be dearly missed by his sister Lizbeth and her husband, William Hoyt, of Exeter, N.H.; his brothers, Mitchell Liakos and his wife, Melissa Buckmaster Liakos, of Wilmington, N.C.; Gregory Liakos and his wife, Kathleen McNamara Liakos, of Wakefield, Mass.; and Jonathan Liakos and his wife, Melissa Ito Liakos, of Edgewater, Fla.; his common-law wife Cathy Kalayjian of West Newfield; his stepson Nicholas Kalayjian, his partner, Mary Mapas, and their daughter, Amiah, of Belmont, Mass.; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews, aunts and loving and loyal friends.
Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Daniel’s life that will be held at the Province Lake Golf Club, located at 18 Mountain Road in Parsonsfield, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
Donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.