Daniel S. Brooks, lifelong resident of Freedom, N.H., passed peacefully from this world Wednesday March 31, 2021, in the presence of loved ones, after a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born Sept. 12, 1930, he was the second of five children of Daniel and Mildred (Strong) Brooks. He was predeceased by his siblings Lillian (2011), Marion (2000), Wendell (2016) and Bruce (2014).
He graduated from Ossipee High School in 1948 and joined the Navy, serving on the USS Requin submarine from 1949-1950 on its first deployment with the Sixth Fleet. He went on to work for the Ford Motor Company in Somerville, MA for several years.
Bud married M. Agatha (Maclellan) Brooks in September 1959 and together they raised their 4 children in Freedom. They shared 26 years of life and love before Agatha's passing in 1985. He went on to marry Adrienne (Doughton) Brooks in 1988 and shared 17 wonderful years with her before her passing in 2006.
After working with his father and brother, Wendell, Bud became a self-employed builder and became well known for his craftsmanship. There are many homes in Freedom and beyond that still bear witness to his skill as a builder and finish carpenter.
Bud was very community oriented and served the Town of Freedom in several different capacities including 31 years on the Fire department, with two years as chief, and 21 years as a school bus driver: he gave a grand total of 146 years for service to the town. He was recognized by the Secretary of the State of New Hampshire in November 2020 for 56 continuous years serving as a Supervisor of the checklist; the story resulted with his picture being published in The New York Times.
Bud is survived by his children, Laurel and husband, Art Despins, of Columbia, Mo.; Anne Bilodeau and boyfriend Tom Grant of Gorham, Maine; Marie and husband, George Olson, of Center Conway; and Kevin and favorite daughter-in-law, Dawn Brooks, of Wayne, Maine; stepdaughter Denise and husband, Jim Tinguely, of West Newbury, Mass. He is also survived by his significant other of 13 years Patricia McCoy.
He was an incredibly proud Grampy to his grandchildren, who were the light of his life: Megan Bilodeau, Sean Despins, Adam and Jason Brooks and Danny and Justin Olson; also, his step-grandchildren Katie Hayes and Johana LeStrat.
Bud lived a life of integrity, honesty, and respect for others. He loved his family with every fiber of his being and leaves a long legacy of commitment to others which will carry on.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Freedom Fire Department, of which he was a lifelong member: Freedom Fire Department, 218 Village Road, Freedom, NH 03836.
To express a condolence, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
