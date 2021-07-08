Cynthia West Granahan (May 24, 1941-July 3, 2021) passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness at Mineral Springs Nursing Home on Saturday, July 3, at approximately 6 p.m. She was accompanied by her devoted husband, Henry, of 58 years.
She leaves, besides Henry, sons Robert of Rochester, N.H.; and Joseph of Peabody, Mass.; as well as a niece Cheryl Dione of Billerica, Mass.
She is predeceased by her parents, Hazel (Provost) West and Kenneth R. West, and a brother, Kenneth Jr.
Cynthia worked with Ossipee Concerned Citizens and was employed most recently by the Town of Ossipee as Supervisor of the Checklist for six years, and at ValuLand Supermarket in Ossipee where she worked in the delicatessen and baking departments. Cynthia was also a member of Porter Grange No. 569 in Porter, Maine.
A dedicated member of First Christian Church in Freedom, N.H., she served as a deaconess from 2020 until the present, and volunteered her services for a number of church organizations and events. She was an asset to her church and a loyal friend to one and all.
Always with a positive attitude, engaging wit and ready smile — together with her genuine concern for the welfare of others — Cynthia (Cindy) will be deeply missed by her family and many friends from her church and community.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.