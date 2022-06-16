Cynthia Estelle (Hurll) Heath passed away June 13, 2022, in Franklin, N.H.
She was born June 8, 1932, in New Bedford, Mass., to Charles and Cynthia (Sprague) Hurll.
She graduated from Kenneth High School in Conway, N.H., and later graduated from Concord Commercial College. She married O’Neil (Oney) Heath in 1952, settling in Concord where they raised their family.
Estelle became a medical secretary and worked at a doctor’s office, and later in the record room at Concord Hospital. At the hospital, she also was in Utilization Review and became the Tumor Registrar, before retiring in 1994.
Estelle leaves her two children, Janet (Heath) Lankhorst and her husband, Dana Lankhorst, of Eaton, N.H., and David Heath and his wife, Linda (Short) Heath, of Loudon, N.H. Estelle had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Rick Hurll of Eaton; and her sister, Peggy (Hurll) Dyment of Eaton, several cousins and nieces.
Estelle was a friend to many, she was hard working, and loved her husband, Oney, with whom she was married for 62 years. She was a wonderful mother and Grammy.
Estelle was generous, helping anywhere she was needed. She was a woman of great faith and was a member at Journey Church, Conway (formally White Mountain Chapel).
A celebration of life will be held at Journey Church at 15 Hutchins Drive in Conway, N.H., on July 16 at noon.
