Crystal Elizabeth Chute passed away on Dec. 19, 2021, after fighting COVID pneumonia 25 days, the last 16 was on a ventilator away from her family (unvaccinated).
She was born Oct. 16, 1987. Crystal was a beautiful soul. She touched so many lives with her big heart. She shined when she walked into a room. She left this world too soon. We now have to learn to live without her.
She is survived by her brother Dave N. Chute; her mother Susan L. Chute and Stephen Hill; her aunt Christine Thompson and Artie Parmenter; aunt Ginny Burnell; aunt Peggy Chute; aunt Betty and uncle Steve Burke; uncle Richard and Cindy Chute; aunt Mary and Eve Chute; aunt Kathy and Rick Army; uncle Danny and Lisa Chute. She had lots of cousins and so many friends that we could not begin to write them down.
She is predeceased by her father and best friend, David Lewis Chute; paternal grandparents Richard Chute and Beverly Chute of Fryeburg, Maine; maternal Norman Burnell and Betty Elizabeth Burnell; step-grandfather Ben Arnold of Brownfield, Maine; her uncle Joe Sylvester; cousin Todd Thompson; and her relative Kimmy Souza who was a big part of her life in her youth.
She is in her father's arms now and that gives us some comfort. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by her family and anyone who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held on June 19, 2022, at noon at her brother's home at 97 Main St. in Brownfield.
