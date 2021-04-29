Constance H. (Hebert) Pinkham, 84, of North Conway, N.H., died April 26, 2021, at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill. Born April 4, 1937, in Central Falls, R.I., the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (Costigan) Hebert, she lived in Cumberland, R.I., until she moved to North Conway in 1995.
Connie met her husband Paul at Blackstone Valley Electric Co.of Pawtucket, R.I., and they were married in 1959.
She was an active communicant at Our Lady of the Mountains Church and a Eucharistic Minister.
She volunteered at Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, Loved being outdoors in the White Mountains and was a avid hiker, biker and skier. She loved watching the local bears around her home in North Conway.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul R. Pinkham of North Conway; a son Paul J. Pinkham and his wife, Kimberly (Lambert) Pinkham, of North Woodstock, N.H.; and her daughter Elizabeth Pinkham of Cumberland R.I.; her three grandchildren, Jonathan, Laura and Joshua.
She was predeceased by siblings Norman Hebert and Muriel Laverty.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bartlett, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations the Ben Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H., or the charity of your choice.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.