Collin Beaulieu passed away from a short illness on June 27, 2020, at the age of 78.
Collin was born in Hartford, Conn., the son of Emile and Yvonne Beaulieu.
He is survived by his brother Kenneth Beaulieu and his wife, Kathy, of Florida; his sister Linda Scott of Texas; his daughter Emily Beaulieu and her husband, George, of Madison, N.H.; his son Nate Reid and his wife, Suzanne; and granddaughter Amelia Reid of Randolph, N.H.; and his loving partner of four years Charlotte Linde.
Collin served in the Navy serving for seven years as a torpedo man on nuclear submarines. He worked as a master carpenter in the Madison area. He had an avid love of flying, spending summers with his brother Ken and his wife Kathy in St. Agetha, and spending time on Silver Lake.
Collin was a member of the American Legion Post 46 and the Osspiee Valley Masonic Lodge No. 74.
There will be a public celebration of his life at the American Legion Post 46 at Conway, N.H., Aug. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Jen’s Friends.
