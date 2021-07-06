Clifford Roland Purinton, 97, of Sweden, Maine, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.
He was born April 13, 1924, in Portland, Maine, the son of George D. and Anna Laughlin Purinton.
Clifford was a proud Army Veteran having served in Europe during World War II. He was a tech sergeant, serving in the 3rd division and his tour took him to many countries in Europe.
After the war, returning home to Portland, he met the love of his life, Audrey Bragg, and in 1950 were married. They remained married until her death in 2001.
When he moved to Lovell, Maine, from Falmouth, Maine, in 1957, he joined the Fryeburg-Lovell VFW post. Proudly serving as their commander for several years. He attended district and state functions for many years.
In his younger days, he was a member of the Lovell Volunteer Fire Department.
More recently, he joined the Masonic Lodge in Lovell.
He worked as a butcher for many years at the “Big” store in Lovell, Kimball & Walker, which later became Craig’s Village Store. He then worked for Federal Supermarket in Bridgton, Maine, Windham, Maine, and Portland.
In the early 1970s, he changed careers and worked as a carpenter for Cianbro until he retired well past the age of 65.
Cliff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking through the woods, making trails on his timber lot for the grandchildren to use. He enjoyed snowmobiling, which he did well into his 80s, ATVing and loved go to lake with his pride and joy boat named “Notnirup.” He even enjoyed shoveling snow to make toboggin and sliding trails and ramps for his children and grandchildren.
Clifford is survived by four children, Linda Reed-Jegreus, Guy Purinton, John Purinton and Cindy Tripp; nine grandchildren, Mickey, Renee, John, Kirstie, Nicholas, Ashlee, Christopher, Neal and Jeff; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren many nieces; and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother Robert Purinton and a sister Shirley Grover.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 31 at the No. 4 Cemetery in Lovell. There will be a gathering immediately following the service at the VFW Hall in Lovell.
Arrangements are with Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren Street in Fryeburg, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
