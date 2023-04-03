Claude Edward Wintner, 84, of Haverford, Pa., died on March 30, 2023. He had suffered from peritoneal cancer for nearly 10 years but was able to maintain an active life until shortly before his death.

He was born on April 8, 1938, in Princeton, N.J., to Irmgard Hoelder Wintner and the well-known mathematician Aurel Wintner. He grew up in Baltimore, where he attended the public schools which he always credited with giving him an outstanding elementary and secondary education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.