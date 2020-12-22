Claire (Pelletier) Theophelakes, 88, of Grandville, Mich., went to be with her Lord Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Born in Salem, Mass., Claire graduated from the Mass. College of Pharmacy in 1954 and worked as a pharmacist until her retirement in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Paul Theophelakes and his wife, Kirsten, of Tewksbury, Mass.; and Marc Theophelakes and his wife, Kathy, of Dorr, Mich.; granddaughters, Lauren and husband, Joshua Quint, of Middleville, Mich.; and Kimberly and husband, Kyle Clark, of St. Leonards, Australia; great-grandchildren, Austin and Jacob Quint; and Isla Clark; sister Gloria Theophelakes of Center Conway, NH.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church at 9408 Wilson Ave. in Byron Center, Mich., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Claire will be laid to rest with her husband, Andrew, in Bartlett, N.H. The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guestbook at cookcaresbyron.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookcrest Nursing Home, 3400 Wilson Avenue, Grandville, MI 49418.
Funeral arranges by Cook Funeral & Cremation Services in Byron Center, Mich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.