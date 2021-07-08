Christopher H. Logan passed away suddenly on July 4 of a heart attack at his home in South Chatham. He was 72.
Born in Schenectady, New York, he grew up in Concord, Mass., and was the youngest son of John and Ann V.B. (Ford) Logan. He had been a resident of South Chatham since 1974.
A veteran of the Army Intelligence, he spent his service years in East Germany. He earned multiple degrees from Brown University, including an M.A. in Slavic Languages. Over the years, he held numerous maintenance-related jobs at the New England Inn, Scottish Lion, Green Granite, and the Clipper Home (now Mineral Springs).
He returned to school in the 1990s to earn his teaching certificate and was his happiest as an elementary school teacher with MSAD 72, ending with Brownfield-Denmark Elementary before his retirement. He was forever grateful to Cindi Broyer, also of MSAD 72, for her encouragement and support in the pursuit of his teaching career.
His family includes former wife, Susan (Wheaton) Logan of Kearsarge, their son Jonathan of Amherst, Mass.; brother Tim (Barbara) of Silver Spring, Md.; nephews, Matthew Cochrane-Logan (Heather) of Charleston, S.C.; Andrew Logan of Somerville, Mass.; and Reed Logan of Brooklyn, N.Y;. as well as members of the Wheaton family with whom he was friends over the years.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and by his older brother Michael of Concord, Mass., and North Conway, N.H.
Chris will be remembered for his kind and generous nature and his quiet and unassuming life. He was a member of the Chatham Planning Board in the late 1980s and early 1990s and was the immediate Past President of the Board of Trustees for the North Fryeburg Community Chapel.
At Chris’ request, there will be no services.
Should anyone wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation to the North Fryeburg Community Chapel, P.O. Box 204, Fryeburg, ME 04037, or to White Horse Recovery, 2977 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, NH 03860.
Wood Funeral Home in Fryeburg is in charge of arrangements.
