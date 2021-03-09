Christopher D. Nason of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, of heart complications at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H.
He was born Nov. 12, 1965, in Wolfeboro, the son of the late Earnest (Tommy) and Priscilla Nason. He lived in Ossipee most of his life.
Chris had worked for the town of Ossipee maintaining over 100 cemeteries with his brother Todd Nason for 30 plus years, he took great pride in his job with the town. He also worked for Arthur Templeton of Tamworth, N.H., for many years doing wood & snowmobiles. Self-employed for many years, he was always there to lend a hand.
He is survived by his girlfriend of 32 years, Jeni Anthony of Center Ossipee; his son Christopher Nason of Center Ossipee; daughter Kaycee Nason of Center Ossipee; granddaughter Kyleigha Nason; his siblings, Allen, Timmy, Todd, Ricky, Kevin, Karen, Lisa, Vicky, Darlene and Melissa. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chris has touched the heart of many through the years and will never be forgotten.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Lord Funeral Home of Center Ossipee will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations can be made directly to Lord Funeral Home, P.O. Box 490, Center Ossipee, NH 03814 or the GoFundMe that has been set up.
