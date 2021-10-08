Christopher “Chris” Kaechele of Center Conway, N.H., died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born in Hastings, Mich., in 1941, Chris played high school basketball and later became a lifelong Wolverines fan while attending the University of Michigan.
After moving to Montpelier, Vt., in the 1970s, Chris spent his time skiing and teaching in Barre, Vt. He later moved to the small town of Freedom, N.H., with his then wife and welcomed two daughters, Elizabeth and Erin.
Chris was well-known in Conway as the shop teacher and girls’ basketball coach at Kennett High School, where he worked from 1977 until the late 1980s.
He then worked as commercial loan officer for White Mountain Bank for a number of years.
When he “retired,” he decided to become a bartender which was fitting. As a true-midwesterner, he loved striking up conversations and exchanging stories with almost everyone he met.
Chris was married to his wife Cynthia Hall for 26 years and together they took advantage of everything that living in the Mount Washington Valley offered. They spent many years skiing, playing tennis, hiking, and enjoying time with friends in the area.
Chris loved tinkering around on his vintage Volvos and exploring the Conway woods with his dog, Pipster. He also became proficient at stained glass art and many of his pieces were displayed and sold in local businesses.
In addition to his wife Cynthia, Chris is survived by daughters, Beth Poole of Madison, Conn., and her husband, Andrew; as well as daughter, Erin Giberson and husband, Dustin, of San Jose, Calif.; his sister MaryLou and brother-in-law Floyd Willison of Bonita Springs, Fla.
Chris adored his five grandchildren who lovingly, and curiously, called him by the nickname Tater.
A celebration of Chris’ life is being planned and will take place during his favorite season, summer, in 2022.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
