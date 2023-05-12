Christine Mary Linehan Garguilo passed away May 4, 2023, at the age of 70 surrounded by love after a brave fight with cancer at the home of her caregiver, Anne Chace of Bartlett, N.H.
Born to George and Orlean (Kostiew) Linehan on March 5, 1953, Chris was the fifth of seven children and grew up in Salem, N.H.
After graduating from Salem High School, Christine landed a job at Digital Computing, where she met her former husband, Carl Garguilo. Together, they built a home at the end of Scrabble Hill Road in Duxbury, Vt. There Chris enjoyed gardening and raising farm animals. She welcomed her first son Lucas and later her second son, Noah.
Chris had a passion for helping people. As a paraeducator, Chris had a way of reaching and helping children with developmental disabilities that was praised by her colleagues. Chris spent several years in the education field in different school systems and made an impact on those she worked with. Later in her career, Chris devoted her time helping adults with developmental disabilities finding meaningful employment.
Chris had a way of making connections with people of all different walks of life and she left an impression on the people she met. She lived her life her way. Whether she was riding horses across the plains of Wyoming, trapping bears in the mountains of New Hampshire, or creating beautiful works of art from stained glass, Chris had a passion for life that came across to those who knew her. Above all, Chris cherished time with her family and her deep connection to the local area and community. Chris was a unique and beautiful soul who felt best about the world when she was doing something to make it a better place.
She is survived by her son Lucas and wife, Stephanie Garguilo; her son Noah and wife, Maggie Garguilo; her grandchildren, Olivia, Liam and Eli Garguilo; her brother, Tom Linehan and wife, Veronica; her brother Mark Linehan and wife, Mary; her sister Shelia Nudd and husband, Robert; her sister Anne Chace; her sister Mary Chaput and husband, Ron; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents George and Orlean (Kostiew) Linehan, and her brother Francis Linehan.
The family would like to acknowledge their sincere gratitude for the care and love Chris was given by Leona Cloutier and the Oncology Staff at Memorial Hospital, the staff from Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860 (jensfriends.org).
To view Christine’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, go to csnh.com.
