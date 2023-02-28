Christine Edna (Padenski) Boynton, 76, of Paulipoint Road in Freedom, N.H., passed away February 23, 2023 at her home peacefully, surrounded lovingly by family members and friends.
Christine was born in Malden, Mass., May 27 1946, daughter of the late Joseph Padenski and late Alma (Loring) Bogart. She had lived in Massachusetts and summered in Freedom with Harry, and would soon turn a modest boathouse into their Summer Place dream home at Paulipoint on Ossipee Lake.
Christine worked for General Electric as a machinist in Lynn, Mass., and Wilmington, Mass., for many years.
Predeceased by her husband Harold Frederick Boynton in 2021, she is survived by three sons, Robert Scott and his wife, Kelly Boynton, of Seabrook, N.H.; Brian Marshall Boynton and his girlfriend, Stacy, of Freedom; and Kevin Richard and his wife, Casandra Boynton, of Tamworth, N.H.; her late Dad Richard Bogart; two brothers, Richard Bogart of Tamworth and Michael Bogart of Wolfeboro, N.H.; a sister Susan Eldridge of Tamworth; and grandchildren, Robert Boynton Jr., Kristin Talbot, Erika Boynton, Brianna Boynton, Haley Boynton, Chelsea Johnson and Tiffany Freeman.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements, which in respect with her wishes, will be a simple, private ceremony of spreading her and Harry’s ashes at the camp.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her name to The First Christian Church of Freedom in Freedom.
