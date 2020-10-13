Cheryl J. Vittum, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Cheryl was born on April 5, 1949, in Wolfeboro, N.H., the daughter of the late John and Thelma Harmon and had lived in Ossipee, N.H., for most of her life.
She provided care for the Mountain View Nursing Home, now known as Mountain View Community, for many years. She truly loved helping all the residents and loved her job tremendously.
She was most loving, kind and selfless person and would always go out of her way to make people smile. Her sense of humor was always shining with everything she did.
She enjoyed spending long weekends with her husband and dog (Cobi) “upta” camp in Pittsburg, N.H. If she was not at home with her family, you would find her sipping down on a classic margarita with extra salt at the casino.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 50 years, Brewster Vittum of Ossipee; her daughter Laurie Eldridge and her husband, Tony Eldridge, of Effingham, N.H.; and her son John Vittum and his wife, Stacy Vittum, of Ossipee. Cheryl also leaves behind her grandchildren, Scott Sanborn, Samantha Sanborn, Dillion Rudloff, Tayla Vittum, Chris Vittum.
She also had three great-grandchildren, Justin Sanborn Eldridge, Kenadie Vittum and Giovanni Borla. She also leaves behind her brothers and sister, Thomas Harmon, Debbie Tallman and Gordon Harmon.
In addition, she leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Thelma Harmon and her sister, Brenda Libby and great-granddaughter Kloe Bella.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Tamworth, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
