Charles Earl "Chuck" Taylor Jr. passed away at his home in North Conway, N.H., on May 4, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1926, to Charles Earl, Sr. and Mary Louisa (Giffen) Taylor in the Presbyterian manse in Plumville, Pa., occupied by his maternal grandparents, the Rev. J. Edwin, and Anna Caroline (Dieffenbacher) Giffen. He graduated from Emlenton High School in Emlenton, Pa., and was sent to Swarthmore College in the Navy V-12 Premedical Program.
College was interrupted by service in the Army of Occupation in Korea, and he graduated from Swarthmore in 1949. He entered medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1953.
On Aug. 30, 1952, Charles married Mildred Wheelock (Bebe) Sherman, daughter of George Hazzard Wattles Sherman and Anna Mildred (Wheelock) Sherman, in Oil City, Pa. He served his medical internships and residencies at St. Louis City Hospital and the Maine Medical Center in Portland.
In 1957, he joined a medical group in North Conway, N.H., with Drs. William Duprey and Dorothy Davies. He later set up a medical practice in North Conway in his office in Kearsarge, N.H. He was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1965 and was the first Internist on the staff of Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
In 1969, he moved to Maryland to help start The Columbia Medical Plan, an innovative prepaid health group in the newly planned city of Columbia. He remained with the Plan for 32 years, retiring in 2001.
During his time in Maryland, he served on the Howard County General Hospital staff in Columbia, Md., and the courtesy staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. He held a teaching appointment as an Instructor in Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
He was a member of numerous medical societies, including an associate councilor to the Southern Medical Association, president of the Howard County, Maryland Medical Society and as a member of many committees for the Medical and Chiurgical Faculty of Maryland.
In 2002 he and his wife returned to their home in North Conway, where they were active in the First Church Congregational, Rotary, and other community organizations. During their retirement they traveled extensively in the United Sates, Canada, England, Scotland, Denmark, Italy, Austria and Egypt.
Charles was an active participant and spectator in sports throughout his life. He was a standout basketball player in high school. He played tennis and softball, pitching his last game for the Columbia Medical Plan Co-Rec softball team at the age of 78. He enjoyed golf and competing in 5K road races.
He was devoted to cataloging his extensive collection of folk music and books, listing tens of thousands of titles. He researched and compiled the family genealogy back to the 16th century. His work is cited in many genealogy publications.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife in September 2019.
He is survived by his son Scott Douglas Taylor and his wife, Natalie, of Seven Lakes, N.C.; his son Clark Sherman Taylor of Woodbridge, Va.; daughter Amy Alden Taylor and her husband, Lee Tomkow, of North Conway; and daughter Krista Koch Taylor and her spouse, Roberta Hobson, of Victoria, British Columbia; brothers, Gordon Taylor of Dayton, Ohio; and Craig Taylor of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and sister Marjorie Neel of Russell, Pa; his grandchildren are Charles Sherman Taylor and wife, Camille, of San Francisco, Calif.; Christopher Clark Taylor and Augustine Raphael "Rafi" Taylor of DeLand, Fla.; Katherine Anastasia Taylor Fujimoto and husband, Yasuhiro, of Okayama, Japan; Gabriella Alexandra "Alex" Taylor of Fredericksburg, Va.; and Allison Meredith Taylor of Seven Lakes, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at First Church of Christ, Congregational and burial will be in Kearsarge Cemetery at a future date.
Contributions may be made to Vaughan Community Services, Visiting Nurses of North Conway or an organization of choice in lieu of flowers.
