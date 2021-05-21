Charles Anthony Luca Sr. of Boynton Beach, Fla., and formerly of Cambridge and Lexington, Mass., Conway, N.H., and Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 17, 2021, at the age of 80, surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Mary Luca of Boynton Beach; sister Grace Ayers of Wakefield, Mass.; and brother Nunzio Luca of Westborough, Mass. He was the adored son of the late C. Charles and Helen Luca; and his loving brothers, the late Vincent Luca of Delray Beach, Fla., Joseph Luca of Stuart, Fla., and David Luca of Lexington, Mass. He had five beloved children, John Kwasek of Northbridge, Mass., Donna Smith of Ashland, Mass., Charles Luca Jr. of Canton, Mass.; John Clow of Taunton, Mass., and Christopher Luca of Arlington, Mass.
Charlie’s Spirit is also carried forward by his many beloved nephews, nieces and his nine grandchildren, Riccilyn, Kerrie, John, Erica, Chelsea, Joshua, Joseph, Isabella, Anthony; three great grandchildren, Nicolas, Austin, Aydin; and many more lifelong friends, all of whom he will miss greatly.
Charlie was the founder of Total Property Maintenance, which he headed for over 15 years, and was also a home builder and developer in Conway, N.H., and was twice elected to Grand Exalted Ruler of B.P.O. Elks in Newton, Mass., and Conway, N.H., lodges. He also worked over 20 years for IBEW Local 103 in Boston.
In retirement, Charlie enjoyed poker & backgammon. He also served on his local HOA’s board of directors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the David P. Luca Scholarship Fund at: Bentley University Division of University Advancement 175 Forest Street Waltham, MA 02452, bentley.edu.
To send an online condolence, go to devitofuneralhomes.com.
