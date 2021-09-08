Cecile Mary (Plourde) Bates, 90, of Whittier Road in Tamworth, N.H., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, at her home in Tamworth.
Born in West Enfield, Maine, on Jan. 26, 1931, daughter of the late James and Yvonne (Roy) Plourde, she lived in Bangor, Maine, for many years prior to moving to Tamworth in 1967.
Cecile worked as a waitress at the Bangor House in Bangor and the Pioneer Restaurant in Tamworth.
She is predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Robert Arthur Bates in 2005.
She is survived by three sons, Richard Potter of Holden, Maine; Daniel Potter of Penacook, N.H.; and Joseph Bates of Tamworth; a daughter, N. Susan Henderson of Tamworth; five brothers, James Plourde of Lincoln, Maine; Henry Plourde of Lincoln; Norman Plourde of Georgia; Dennis Plourde and Robert Plourde of Enfield, Maine; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 18, at 1160 Whittier Road in Tamworth at 2 p.m.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes & Cremation Service is assisting with the arrangements. To sign an online guest book, leave a message or condolences, go to bakergagnefuneralhomes.com.
