Catherine A. (Dirago) McCarthy, 71, of Effingham, N.H., entered in eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Effingham after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of Timothy J. McCarthy with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Jan. 1, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Emilio and Anna Dirago and received her education in the Haverhill School system. Cathy was a longtime worker in the healthcare hospitality field.
She loved the beach and trips to Florida, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh, N.H., enjoyed cooking, Springer Spaniels, and listening to all types of music. But most of all, Cathy loved spending time with her family. It is what brought her the most happiness.
Besides her husband, Tim, she is survived by her three children, Tammy Adams, Wendy McCarthy and Shawn McCarthy, all of New Hampshire; her son-in-law, Ed Adams of New Hampshire and daughter in-law, Justine (Marlow) McCarthy; three granddaughters, Breyana Adams, Brandy Adams and Mikayla Benson; three grandsons, Connor, Kane and Tiernan McCarthy; three great-grandchildren; three nephews; one niece; three sister-in-laws; one brother-in-law; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother Alfred; her parents; and her brother-in-law Gordy.
The family will announce services at a later time. Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee is assisting the family.
