Catherine A. (Dirago) McCarthy, 71, of Effingham, N.H., entered in eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Effingham after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of Timothy J. McCarthy with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Jan. 1, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Emilio and Anna Dirago and received her education in the Haverhill School system. Cathy was a longtime worker in the healthcare hospitality field.

