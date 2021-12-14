Carrie Anne Wright Teixeira Corrado, 39, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away in her sleep early on the morning of Dec. 11, 2021. She was born at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H., on Dec. 17, 1981.
Carrie graduated from Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H., and attended McIntosh College in Dover, N.H., before moving to California for approximately 10 years. Carrie worked in multiple business-related roles before returning to Center Ossipee to help run the family business, Terrace Pines Campground. Carrie was determined to carry on the family legacy of the campground being run by family, with her sister Caitlin Wright.
Carrie and Caitlin were the third generation of the Wright family to run Terrace Pines, which was built and opened in 1961 by their late grandparents, Arthur and Helen Wright, and then was run by her father the late Mark Wright, and her mother Jane Wright.
Carrie was predeceased by her first husband Paul Teixeira.
She leaves behind her husband, Marshall Corrado and his extended Lescovitz family; her two sons, Gavin Teixeira (6) and Ronan Teixeira (5); mother Jane Wright; sister Caitlin Wright and longtime friend, Xann Horn; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and John Caverly and their two sons, Matt and Connor; uncle and aunt, Scott and Patti Wright; cousin Bryan Wright and fiancée, Kealey Snow; cousin Jennifer Lund and husband, Patrick Lund, and their three daughters; cousin Karin Moffett with whom she was especially close; aunt Jill Moffett; aunt and uncle Joanne and Craig Mathews; and numerous other cousins as well as many family and campground friends and Marshall and Carrie's church family at Laconia Faith Alive church.
Carrie was very active in the campground community and was part of NEHACA (New Hampshire Campground Owners Association) and NCA (Northeast Campground Association).
Carrie touched so many lives in so many ways. She will be remembered as a sarcastic, down to earth, caring, and family-oriented person that pulled no punches.
A service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Ossipee located at 50 NH-16B, Center Ossipee, NH.
Donations can be made in memory of Carrie Teixeira-Corrado to the Northeast Camping Association Scholarship Fund, 76 Lamb Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
