Carolyn E. Newton, a full-time resident of Brownfield, Maine, since the 1980s, passed peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020.
She leaves behind five children; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Her husband of 67 years, William Newton, died in 2017.
Carolyn was born on Feb. 13, 1926, to Daniel and Katherine Ennist. She had two older brothers, Harold and Lawrence. She grew up in Phoenicia, N.Y., where she enjoyed hiking and skiing in the surrounding Catskill Mountains.
During World War II, Carolyn was a plane spotter for the Civil Air Patrol, and she became a registered nurse as a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp. She met William, a Navy veteran, after the war and they married in 1950. The two eventually settled in Litchfield, Conn., where they raised their family.
Carolyn was an avid reader and went back to college to become a librarian. She was a regular volunteer at the Litchfield Public Library. She was an accomplished needlecrafter, lavishing her family with beautiful, intricate clothing, sweaters, quilts and holiday decorations. Carolyn traveled the world with William and friends, and she had great appreciation for the magnificent wonders of the world.
Above all, Carolyn’s quiet kindness, generosity and unselfish character are what define her legacy to family and friends. She will be interred next to William at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg. Online condolences may he shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.