Carol Stoddard Caulkins of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed peacefully of natural causes on Jan. 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
Born March 23, 1936, in Melrose, Mass., to Russell A. Stoddard and Grace M. Thurston, Carol was one of five children.
Carol’s family moved to Center Ossipee in 1941, where she went to school and lived until 1957.
At that time, she moved to the Boston area for 10 years and later moved to Litchfield, N.H., where she was a member and secretary of the Litchfield Swingers Square Dancers for many years.
Upon moving from Litchfield, she became employed by Yield House for nine years. Many may know Carol from her time working at Watson’s General Store or Carroll County Home & Health Care.
Before retiring, she also worked many years at Yankee Cash Register. Carol loved gardening, sewing, painting and traveling (especially to visit family in Nova Scotia), watching/feeding the birds and other small woodland animals.
She became the researcher and guardian of the Stoddard/Thurston history through her passion for genealogy. Having been active in genealogy for decades, Carol was proud to become a member of the Mayflower Society; she was a life member of the Harlow Family Association, a member of NH Society of Genealogists and Everton’s International Genealogical Society.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Dale Caulkins; her parents; brothers, Robert, Donald and Clark Stoddard; her sister, Joanne S. Ames; and her half siblings, John E. Whitehouse and Virginia Teabeault.
She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home of Wolfeboro is assisting with the burial; condolences may be shared online at baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
A private service and celebration of life will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to Carroll County Visiting Nurse Association, 1529 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860.
