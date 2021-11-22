Carol Patricia (Heers) Sislane, 86, passed peacefully at the home of her son, Scott, and his wife Margaret, in Wolfeboro, N.H., on Nov. 13, 2021, she was surrounded by loving family.
Carol was born in Boston on May 28, 1935. She grew up in Natick, Mass., and graduated from Natick High school.
She was predeceased by her father, Percy Cedric Heers, and her mother, Svea Youngquist Heers, both of Natick.
She is survived by her younger brother Richard G. Heers, of Butte, Mont.
While studying art and design at the University of New Hampshire, Carol met L. Ronald Sislane at a UNH-Boston University social. They married in 1956 and later they had a family of four daughters and a son.
Carol enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and meeting new people wherever she went, especially in Southport, Maine, and Bar Harbor, Maine. She loved animals and was always willing to rescue and nurture injured wildlife. She had a particular interest in genealogy and took great pride in her German and Swedish heritage.
Carol had an uncanny ability to recall life stories and details over several generations. She was very creative, yet few knew she was a talented artist or that she played piano. Carol could make anyone she met feel special and within minutes feel like she’s known them a lifetime. The sacrifices she made throughout her life told of her unconditional love for her family. We will remember her for her for these reasons and many more.
She was a member of the North Fryeburg Community Chapel and a Deaconess and longtime member of the Sweden Community Church.
Carol is survived by husband, L. Ronald Sislane, of Sweden, Maine; children, Linda (Sislane) Seidman and Robert Seidman of Poughquag, N.Y.; Virginia Sislane of Troy, Maine; Julie (Sislane) Atherton and Dennis Atherton of Standish, Maine; Penny (Sislane) Williams and Patrick Williams of Lovell, Maine; Scott and Margaret Sislane of Wolfeboro, NH; grandchildren, Alec Seidman of Wallkill, N.Y.; Mitchell Seidman of Poughquag, N.Y.; Heather Dyer Ruel and Shawn Ruel of Standish, Maine; Jessica Lee Dyer of South Portland, Maine; Justin Williams of Auburn, Maine; Anna Williams of Portland, Maine; Sara Williams of Lovell; Michael Sislane of Laconia, N.H.; Katherine Sislane of Dover, N.H.; Abigail Sislane of Keene, N.H.; great-grandchildren, Winn Ruel and Heisey Ruel of Maine; Jillian Sislane and Max Sislane of New Hampshire.
The Sislanes would like to acknowledge and thank Bella Point Assisted Living in Fryeburg, Maine, where Carol received care for the last four years. Special gratitude is also extended to Compassus Hospice service who assisted the Sislane family with Carol’s care in her final days.
Funeral and graveside/burial will be held in spring 2022 at the Tuftonboro Cemetery in Tuftonboro, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter (harvesthills.org).
