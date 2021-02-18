It is with great sadness that the family of Carla Anne Austin announce her untimely death.
Carla passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 14, 2021. She was 49 years old and was born on June 16, 1971, in Norway, Maine.
Carla was truly a bright light with a contagious smile.
She was the beloved daughter of Roland and Nancy Blake of Ossipee, N.H. She was very loved by her sisters, Paula Moxley of Ossipee, N.H.; and Teena Smith of Franklin, N.H.; and by her brothers, Roland Blake Jr. of Oklahoma; Michael Stanchfield of Maine; and Randy Blake of Effingham, N.H.
Carla also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and close friends whose lives Carla touched are invited to Lords Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, to reminisce, grieve, share stories about Carla and support each other.
There will be a celebration of life in the near future and will be posted in the paper.
