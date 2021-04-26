It is with sad hearts we share the passing of Carl Joseph "Joe" Cullins on April 19, 2021, at his home. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and “Wooby.”
Born Oct. 15, 1974, in Woodstock, NB Canada to Carl (Eleanor Gregg) and Lily (Harvey) Cullins.
He was a little brother to Christina A (Cullins) Cox (David); and a big brother to Leah M (Cullins) Rodriguez and Joshua S Cullins (Lynnette) and a "bonus" brother to Eric Theriault.
Joe grew up between Glassville, NB Canada and Mars Hill, Maine. He was a 1992 graduate of Central Aroostook High School and attended college at University of Maine at Fort Kent.
Joe lived more than 20 years in New Hampshire working as a drywall “artist” and loving his life on a lake with his family, (ex-wife, Kim, granddaughter, McKenzie, step son, Josh and dogs, Gideon and Beau) fishing, shooting fireworks, travelling, playing music and being a goofball.
Joe is predeceased by all of his grandparents; his mother Lily and niece Abigail Cox as well as two uncles (Fred Cullins and Jimmy Harvey) and one aunt (Janice York).
A visitation was held at Mars Hill Full Gospel Assembly Church on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 3 p.m., with a service following at 4:30 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at duncan-graves.com.
