On Nov. 1, 2021, Carl “Chili” Cellana passed away peacefully at home, listening to his music and holding the hand of his wife just as he wanted.
Born in North Adams, Mass., son of Aldo and Annie (Johnson) Cellana, he graduated from Drury High and North Adams State with a degree in education.
In his lifetime he had three careers: teaching, liquor sales and various positions in the restaurant industry. He moved to Cape Cod in 1971 and lived there until moving to Jackson, N.H., in 2007.
He is survived by the love of his life, LouAnne (Chaplin) Cellana, his son Curt of North Adams and his daughter Marybeth of Pittsfield, four grandchildren, four step-daughters and eight step-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many friends from all walks of life. He was famous for saying “you can never have enough friends.” Chili’s natural calling was to bring people together for the sole purpose to enjoy each other and have a good time.
Chili was a baseball aficionado; he loved the game and was always up for a tough trivia question. He was a lifelong N.Y. Yankees fan. He was a golfer, he wasn’t necessarily good at the game but he certainly enjoyed the 19th hole. For the past several years he worked at Wentworth Golf Course in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name, and remember to say I Love You each and every day.
At Chili’s, request there will be no services at this time. There will be a gathering to share memories and some laughs in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.