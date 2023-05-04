C. Richard "Dick" LaCasce, 94, died peacefully after a period of declining health on May 3, 2023, at his home in Waterville, Maine.
Born Nov. 28, 1928, in Portland, Maine, Dick grew up in Fryeburg, Maine. An Eagle Scout, avid skier and high school athlete, he graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1946.
He served in the Army during the Korean conflict and then returned to his home state to earn his BS in business administration from the University of Maine in 1973.
After 28 years of service, Dick retired in 1990 from the State of Maine Bureau of Public Improvements, where he served as superintendent of buildings and Grounds. He enjoyed an active lifelong membership at the YMCA as well as hunting and camping. Later in life, he discovered his love for music.
He is survived by his daughter Reva Merrill and husband, Dean, of Anson, Maine; son Tom LaCasce and wife, Cindy, of Claremont, N.H.; grandchildren, Robin, Elizabeth, Rachel, Catherine and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Adelinn, Kenley, Jasmine, Holly, Henry, Kilee, Johannah, Emmylou, James and Josephine; sister-in-law Jeanne; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Hill) after 66 years of marriage; parents, Raymond and Helen (French) LaCasce; and brother James.
In following Richard’s wishes, all services are at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to make donations in his memory may do so to the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Fund, 745 Main St., Fryeburg, ME, 04037 or to the Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union St., Augusta, ME, 04330.
Arrangements are in the care of Wood Funeral Home in Fryeburg 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
