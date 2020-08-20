Bryan David Jillette, 58, of Gorham, N.H., passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer.
He was born in Gloucester, Mass., the son of David F. Jillette and Ellen S. Farrington and was raised in Massachusetts. Bryan graduated with a Diploma in Culinary Arts from Bay Path Vocational Technical School.
A member of the Gorham Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Bryan had been employed by Grant’s Shop ‘n Save in Glen, N.H., for several years. He enjoyed driving, especially taking long drives to find lighthouses on the coast or spotting moose. He enjoyed going to flea markets, fairs, playing carnival games, and baking and cooking. He loved spending as much time as possible with his family especially his children and grandchildren.
Members of the family include his wife Debra Jillette of Gorham; his children, Timothy Jillette of Savannah, Ga.; Nathaniel Jillette and his wife, Alexandria, of Weatogue, Conn.; Cynthia Phillips of Lewiston, Maine; Christopher Jillette and wife, Caroline, of Lewiston, Maine; and Ryan Morin of Winthrop, Maine; his stepchildren, Jason Schneider of Madison, N.H.; Heather Colson and her husband, Nathan, of Livermore Falls, Maine; and Jennifer Struble and her husband, Skylar, of Lebanon, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; his father David F. Jillette and his wife, Willine, of Rontonda West, Fla.; his mother Ellen S. Farrington of Center Conway, N.H.; and his brothers, Gordon Jillette and his wife, Ursula, of Center Conway; and Jamie Jillette of Rotonda West, Fla.
In accordance with Bryan’s wishes, there will be no services. Those who wish may make donations in Bryan’s memory to the Gorham Congregational Church UCC, 143 Main St., Gorham, NH 03581 or online at gorhamucc.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
