Bruce Scott Seymour, 82, of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, after a lengthy period of failing health. He was born July 28, 1938, in Berwick, Maine, to Margaret E. (Seavey) Seymour and Victor A. Seymour. He grew up in Dover, New Hampshire though he spent many happy summers in York Beach, Maine.
Bruce attended schools in Dover and graduated from Dover High School in 1956 before enlisting in the Army and serving from 1961 to 1963. He and his family then moved back to New Hampshire where he owned Brown's Hardware in Rochester.
The family ultimately settled down in Wolfeboro in 1978 where he had a long and successful career in banking (Kingswood Trust & Savings Bank, BankEast). In his later years he worked at Bradley's Hardware in downtown Wolfeboro until his retirement.
Bruce had been an active member of the Wolfeboro and Bristol Rotary Clubs during his banking days and he was also a member of the Kingswood Golf Club. Bruce was fond of the tight-knit community in Wolfeboro and he cherished the many friendships he made over the last four decades.
He treasured being out on the lake, especially spending entire days with family and friends while leisurely cruising the shoreline. Bruce relished in family gatherings at home when cookouts and holiday celebrations filled the house with good food, laughter and love.
Bruce was predeceased by his mother in 2003 and his father in 1954.
Bruce will be missed by his partner "Mimi" Miriam Lisbon; his sister Carol and her husband, David McCoole; his children, Laurie Mintzer and her husband, James; Scott Seymour and his wife, Lynn; Gregory Seymour and his partner, Alexandra Silverman; Cristin Seymour Hernandez; and Corey Seymour; Mimi's children, Timothy Lisbon; Llora Lisbon and her partner, Rick Lass; and Jeff Lisbon and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Pamela Mintzer, Keenan Lisbon, Isabel Hernandez, Claire Seymour, Rachel Lisbon, Brianna Lisbon, Lily Seymour, Gabriella Hernandez, Marco Hernandez, Eric Silverman and Nathan Silverman; his nephew Shawn McCoole; his niece Karen McCoole Anulewicz; and his cat Tigger.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in his name may be made to The Lakes Region Humane Society.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please go to csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.