Brooke Ashley Barron, 21, was fatally injured in a tragic automobile accident. She passed away on Friday April 1, 2022.
In 2017, Brooke graduated from Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H., and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business from Plymouth state university in 2021.
Brooke loved her job as the coach and manager of Saco Valley Gymnastics Training Center where she trained and competed for many years. All her teammates and students loved her for her passion and drive. People were drawn to her positive energetic spirit and infectious smile. She was a fantastic role model to all.
She was loved and admired at her second job as a breakfast/lunch waitress at local hotspot Banners Restaurant. She will be missed by customers and co-workers alike.
Growing up in Tamworth, N.H., she loved her horses, chickens, geese, dogs, cats and anything else she claimed as hers. As she grew up her interests evolved to include diesel trucks and snowmobiling. She loved attending snowmobile drag racing events and even entered a few amateur races. She was also actively involved in the promotional aspects of 603 Diesels, a statewide diesel truck group that holds several events at New England Dragway spring through fall.
Brooke was an amazing young woman whose life was cut incredibly short. The brightest flames burn out the quickest.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandfather Jack Rutkowski and her paternal grandparents Charles and Shirley Barron.
Brooke is loved, missed and survived by her proud parents, Doug and Juli Barron of Laconia, N.H. Also, a sister, Leanne Murphy and her husband, Gary, and niece, Kendall; a grandmother (lovingly referred to as G-Ma) Diane Rutkowski; aunts, Shari Rutkowski and Brenda Boucher; uncles, David Rutkowski and Jonathan Rutkowski, who was able to receive one of Brooke's kidneys; her loving boyfriend Matthew Mullen; and cousins, Jillian Brown and her husband, Greg, and their two children; and Jacqueline Himmer.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, in Meredith, N.H., on Thursday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN, 381
The Mayhew Funeral Home is honored to assist the Barron family with their arrangements.
To sign Brooke’s Book of Memories and more information, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
