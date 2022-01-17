Brian Keith Dinsmore, 64, died on Jan. 5, 2022, at home in Intervale, N.H., with his loving wife, Patricia Sullivan Dinsmore by his side. Brian was born Aug. 10, 1957, in Charlestown, Mass., to the late Robert and Helen Dinsmore.
He graduated from Milton High School in Milton, Mass., in 1975. Upon graduating high school, he served in the United States Marine Corp.
He is survived by his children, daughters, Chistina and her spouse, Dustin Orolowski, of California; and Sarah of Virginia; son Brian Jr.; and step-son Daniel and his spouse, Nicole Burdick, of New Hampshire; Brian’s siblings, Robert, Helen and Allison Dinsmore of New Hampshire; Susan Dinsmore of Florida; Maureen LaPlante of New Jersey and David Dinsmore of California. He has six grandchildren who will honor his memory, Jaelyn, Aaron and Maxwell Orolowski, Aiden and Ethan Dinsmore and Jacoby Burdick. Brian is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Dinsmore.
Brian had a great sense of humor, a love of animals, and a fierce love for his family. He will be missed.
The family will not be holding services for Brian. Brian will be buried in the spring of 2022 at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH in Littleton, N.H.
To view Brian’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, go to csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.