Brenda Fay Brackley (Webster) of Conway, N.H., passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, after a battle with heart disease at the age of 78.
She was born in Conway, N.H., on Aug. 24, 1942. Brenda graduated from Kennett High School. Upon graduation, she worked at the Fryeburg Shoe Shop until she moved on to become a certified nurse’s aide working at nursing homes in Fryeburg, Maine, and Conway.
Brenda married Gordon Leach on Sept. 21, 1963. They were divorced, then later in life they came back together to be companions for the remainder of their lives.
Brenda worked for many years as a CNA right up until her heart attack in October of 2019. She worked the night shift so that she could be home during the day for her children. She also baby-sat several kids through the years. Her greatest joy was to be available to babysit her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Gordon, her father Dean Webster, mother Elaine Webster (White), brother Austin (Buddy) Webster and sister Bonnie Turcotte.
She is survived by her children; Lyle (Faye) Leach of Holiday, Fla.; and Melissa (Damon) Brooks of Bridgton, Maine; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg, Maine, in the spring of 2021 followed by a reception.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at chandlerfunerals.com.
